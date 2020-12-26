UrduPoint.com
Kohat Accounts Officer Defeated Coronavirus

Sat 26th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) ::Accounts officer of the district administration Kohat Waqar Ahmad, resident of Paracha Town Kohat has defeated Coronavirus infection by following the doctor's advice from time to time.

Account Officer Waqar Ahmed when contacted, he informed APP here on Saturday that he was infected with Coronavirus in a funeral attended by mostly doctors.

He said that after infection he felt very pain in his back but after taking timely medicines on the advice of the doctors in District Headquarters Hospital (DHQs) and quarantine himself in his home.

He also advised the people to stay home and stay safe by adopting all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as advised by the officials of the district administration. He also thanked the doctors who advised him medicines and all his well- wishers for enquiring about his health. He said now he is feeling well and urged the people to follow SOPs issued by the government.

