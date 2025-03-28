Kohat Admin conducts surprise market visits

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Kohat Nimra Owais on Friday conducted a thorough inspection of various markets in the city in order to ensure affordability and quality of essential items.

The surprise visit, made on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, aimed to review prices, quality, and cleanliness of food items, including vegetables, fruits, meat, and other essentials.

During the visit, AC Owais directed shopkeepers to comply with official price lists and provide quality products to the public.

The administration also took immediate legal action against shopkeepers found violating price regulations and maintaining poor cleanliness standards. A stern warning was issued, cautioning shopkeepers that future violations would invite strict action.

