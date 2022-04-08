UrduPoint.com

Kohat Admin Facilitates Residents During Holy Month Of Ramzan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 03:52 PM

Kohat admin facilitates residents during holy month of Ramzan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration Kohat was taking tangible measures to facilitate residents during the holy month of Ramzan by ensuring quality food items at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Iqbal along with President All Traders Association Amir Afridi visited Sasta Bazaar and Utility Store in the city and inspected the food items available at fixed rates issued by the district government.

He appreciated the performance of the administration in making the best arrangements and providing facilities to the citizens in these Sasta Bazaars.

He directed shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places and sell edible items at prescribed rates.

He said"The administration is committed to extending relief to people and said that strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who took law into their own hands by overcharging or hoarding commodities."

