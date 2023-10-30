Open Menu

Kohat Admin Imposed Fine For Charging High Fares

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Kohat admin imposed fine for charging high fares

Kohat administration has fined drivers for charging high fares to commuters on Monday

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Kohat administration has fined drivers for charging high fares to commuters on Monday.

According to an official source, the Federal Minister for Petroleum taking notice of public complaints regarding charging extra fares from commuters by the drivers, directed the Kohat district administration to take action against drivers who were overcharging.

As per details, despite the clear instructions and notification of Transport Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Zia ul Haq and Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Abid Khan, the transporters were charging arbitrary fares across the district.

As a result, under the leadership of Secretary RTA Kohat Muhammad Shoaib, Assistant Adnan Naz, Inamullah and MMPI in-charge Ayaz Hussain started the operation.

They imposed heavy fines on dozens of drivers while taking action on other roads including Tunnel Toll Plaza and Peshawar Highway.

On the occasion, while talking to media, assistant Adnan Naz said that the reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel will bring relief to the people in every way.

App/Arq/378

Related Topics

Peshawar Petrol Khyber Pakhtunkhwa RTA Kohat Media From

Recent Stories

Consultative Industry Group discusses role of expe ..

Consultative Industry Group discusses role of experts in restructuring strugglin ..

10 minutes ago
 Pre-COP 28: Fight against climate change demands c ..

Pre-COP 28: Fight against climate change demands collective efforts

10 minutes ago
 92nd Urs of Hazrat Syed Saman Shah Sarkar continuo ..

92nd Urs of Hazrat Syed Saman Shah Sarkar continuous

10 minutes ago
 CEC, CM Punjab jointly chair meeting about electio ..

CEC, CM Punjab jointly chair meeting about election

10 minutes ago
 Use of technology for innovation crucial for socia ..

Use of technology for innovation crucial for social advancement, says IPO DG

15 seconds ago
 Govt to recruit hospital heads as per rules: Dr Na ..

Govt to recruit hospital heads as per rules: Dr Nadeem

16 seconds ago
Integrated strategy formed to eradicate violent ex ..

Integrated strategy formed to eradicate violent extremism

17 seconds ago
 12,850 fined for traffic violations

12,850 fined for traffic violations

21 seconds ago
 Punjab approves 4-month budget; election to be on ..

Punjab approves 4-month budget; election to be on time: Amir Mir

14 minutes ago
 Two die, six injure in separate incidents

Two die, six injure in separate incidents

52 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi pays condolence visit to house of ex ..

Mayor Karachi pays condolence visit to house of ex-administrator of KMC

52 minutes ago
 SSP visits polling stations, reviews security arra ..

SSP visits polling stations, reviews security arrangements

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan