Kohat admin imposed fine for charging high fares

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Kohat administration has fined drivers for charging high fares to commuters on Monday.

According to an official source, the Federal Minister for Petroleum taking notice of public complaints regarding charging extra fares from commuters by the drivers, directed the Kohat district administration to take action against drivers who were overcharging.

As per details, despite the clear instructions and notification of Transport Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Zia ul Haq and Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Abid Khan, the transporters were charging arbitrary fares across the district.

As a result, under the leadership of Secretary RTA Kohat Muhammad Shoaib, Assistant Adnan Naz, Inamullah and MMPI in-charge Ayaz Hussain started the operation.

They imposed heavy fines on dozens of drivers while taking action on other roads including Tunnel Toll Plaza and Peshawar Highway.

On the occasion, while talking to media, assistant Adnan Naz said that the reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel will bring relief to the people in every way.

