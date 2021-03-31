UrduPoint.com
Kohat Admin Imposes Ban On Indoor,outdoor Events

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:50 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt Abdul Rehman on Wednesday imposed a ban on marriage ceremonies and all indoor and outdoor events in the district following the provincial government's directives to contain the spread of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt Abdul Rehman on Wednesday imposed a ban on marriage ceremonies and all indoor and outdoor events in the district following the provincial government's directives to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The ban was imposed following the provincial government's decision to restrict gatherings and all kinds of cultural, sports, social and religious gatherings in the province in this regard.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also imposed smart lockdown in three sectors of Kohat Development Authority (KDA) after an increase in corona cases in the township.

In this regard,the administration has directed the police to ensure controlled entry and exit of the people in sector one and sector six of KDA phase one and in sector A3 of KDA phase two.

