Kohat Admin Imposes Section144 To Maintain Peace During Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:12 PM

Kohat admin imposes section144 to maintain peace during Muharram

The district administration on Monday imposed section 144 to maintain peace and religious harmony during the holy month of Muharram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration on Monday imposed section 144 to maintain peace and religious harmony during the holy month of Muharram.

The section 144 which was enforced by Deputy Commissioner Capt Abdul Rehman imposed ban on several practices which could trigger law and order situation in the district and some of them include pillion-riding, hate speeches, distribution of sectarian material, use of loud speakers for delivering sermons and speeches based on hatred, display of arms,use of tented glasses in vehicles, aerial firing, sale of petrol in bottles, small containers and gallons and display of crackers etc.

It said that the ban would remain in place for 30 days and stern action would be taken against the violators.

More Stories From Pakistan

