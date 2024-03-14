Open Menu

Kohat Admin Mobilizes Against Artificial Inflation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) In light of the clear instructions of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the administration and the Food Department officers conducted joint operations in various markets of Kohat district here on Thursday.

The officials of the district administration have arrested several shopkeepers for violating the official price list and legal action was taken while the complaints were established to protect the people from artificial inflation.

To control the artificial inflation, the district administration Kohat also mobilized teams all across Kohat and raids were conducted through an inflation cell. Public complaints were also addressed on the spot.

The people are getting full acceptance for taking timely measures by the provincial government against self-inflation, hoarding and adulterated food items, while consumers are also playing an important role in discouraging illegal profiteering.

