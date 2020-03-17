UrduPoint.com
Kohat Admin Takes Action Against Panic Buying, Hoarding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:26 PM

The district administration was taking effective measures against panic buying and hoarding of edible items by shopkeepers due to possible crisis in wake of coronavirus and directed the concerned officials to conduct frequent inspections of bazaars

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration was taking effective measures against panic buying and hoarding of edible items by shopkeepers due to possible crisis in wake of coronavirus and directed the concerned officials to conduct frequent inspections of bazaars.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed presided over a meeting which was attended by district food controller, assistant food controller, inspector food and other relevant officials of the administration.

The meeting decided to put in place a stern monitoring mechanism to discourage shopkeepers to avoid hoarding commodities due to fear of possible crisis as result of coronavirus and directed the concerned officials to share with administration list of shopkeepers who had been involved in unlawful and unethical business practices of hoarding commodities.

It also directed the relevant authorities to work out inspection schedule featuring regular dates of visits to bazaars to prevent panic buying and hoarding.

The meeting suggested to direct all merchants to install boards to clearly identify sale points and warehouses and directed for imposition of fine on non-labeled stores or godowns.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Tahir Ali and AAC-III Murad Ahmed Hoti conducted raids at different shops and imposed fines on law violators after checking supply and quality of items.

The team also checked medical stores and fined those who were found involved in creating artificial shortage of masks in market.

