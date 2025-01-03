Kohat administration cracks down on encroachment

Kohat administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram on Friday launched a comprehensive operation against encroachment in the city's central and adjacent markets, in order to reclaim public spaces

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Kohat administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram on Friday launched a comprehensive operation against encroachment in the city's central and adjacent markets, in order to reclaim public spaces.

Assistant Commissioner Nimra Owais spearheaded the effort, resulted in the sealing of several shops and the removal of illegal encroachment.

The operation, carried out by a team of officials including Tehsil Officer Regulation Riaz Awan, Ahmed Zaman, Chief Officer Muhammad Waqas, Traffic Incharge Rauf, and local police post incharge Wahidullah, was widely praised by the public and social circles.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Nimra Owais emphasized that the administration is committed to eliminating encroachment not only in the central markets but also on the main highways.

She also issued orders to remove encroachment on highways such as Peshawar Chowk, Hangu Road, Bannu Road, and Chakrakot, where traffic congestion was a major issue.