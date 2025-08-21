Open Menu

Kohat Administration Cracks Down On Illegal LPG Cylinders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Kohat Administration cracks down on illegal LPG cylinders

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Additional Assistant Commissioner of Kohat, Dilnawaz Khan Thursday led a vigorous action against the use of illegal LPG cylinders and unregistered LPG dealers on Hangu Road.The operation was conducted on the special instructions of Commissioner Kohat Division and Chairman Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Moatasim Billah Shah and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud.

During the action, 36 passenger vehicles were inspected, and prohibited LPG cylinders were removed from 13 vehicles and confiscated by the government.

On this occasion, heavy fines were imposed on the vehicle owners for violating the rules.

Additionally, two illegally operating LPG shops on Hangu Road were sealed.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Wom ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..

2 hours ago
 US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

2 hours ago
 Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

3 hours ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

3 hours ago
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

4 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

5 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

5 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

6 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

6 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan