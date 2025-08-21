Kohat Administration cracks down on illegal LPG cylinders

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Additional Assistant Commissioner of Kohat, Dilnawaz Khan Thursday led a vigorous action against the use of illegal LPG cylinders and unregistered LPG dealers on Hangu Road.The operation was conducted on the special instructions of Commissioner Kohat Division and Chairman Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Moatasim Billah Shah and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud.

During the action, 36 passenger vehicles were inspected, and prohibited LPG cylinders were removed from 13 vehicles and confiscated by the government.

On this occasion, heavy fines were imposed on the vehicle owners for violating the rules.

Additionally, two illegally operating LPG shops on Hangu Road were sealed.

