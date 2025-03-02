Kohat Administration ensures affordable prices at Sasta Bazaar

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) In a bid to provide relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramadan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Naseem Abbas, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, on Sunday visited the Ramadan Sasta Bazaar. Accompanied by key officials, including Food Inspector Muhammad Waqas and Livestock Department's Rizwan Khan, Abbas reviewed the facilities, food availability, and prices in detail.

During the visit, Abbas emphasized the importance of adhering to government prices, instructing authorities to ensure uninterrupted availability of food items at fixed rates. He also reiterated the administration's commitment to providing affordable and quality goods, warning against hoarding and profiteering.

The administration's efforts were well-received by the public, who appreciated the measures taken to curb inflation and provide relief during Ramadan.

