Open Menu

Kohat Administration Ensures Affordable Prices At Sasta Bazaar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Kohat Administration ensures affordable prices at Sasta Bazaar

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) In a bid to provide relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramadan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Naseem Abbas, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, on Sunday visited the Ramadan Sasta Bazaar. Accompanied by key officials, including Food Inspector Muhammad Waqas and Livestock Department's Rizwan Khan, Abbas reviewed the facilities, food availability, and prices in detail.

During the visit, Abbas emphasized the importance of adhering to government prices, instructing authorities to ensure uninterrupted availability of food items at fixed rates. He also reiterated the administration's commitment to providing affordable and quality goods, warning against hoarding and profiteering.

The administration's efforts were well-received by the public, who appreciated the measures taken to curb inflation and provide relief during Ramadan.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jeni ..

Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm

1 hour ago
 Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

3 hours ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

3 hours ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

3 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

3 hours ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

4 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

4 hours ago
 China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

4 hours ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

4 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

4 hours ago
 Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing pol ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan