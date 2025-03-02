Kohat Administration Ensures Affordable Prices At Sasta Bazaar
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 08:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) In a bid to provide relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramadan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Naseem Abbas, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, on Sunday visited the Ramadan Sasta Bazaar. Accompanied by key officials, including Food Inspector Muhammad Waqas and Livestock Department's Rizwan Khan, Abbas reviewed the facilities, food availability, and prices in detail.
During the visit, Abbas emphasized the importance of adhering to government prices, instructing authorities to ensure uninterrupted availability of food items at fixed rates. He also reiterated the administration's commitment to providing affordable and quality goods, warning against hoarding and profiteering.
The administration's efforts were well-received by the public, who appreciated the measures taken to curb inflation and provide relief during Ramadan.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPWB rescued 36 child beggars in February2 minutes ago
-
Kohat Administration ensures affordable prices at Sasta Bazaar2 minutes ago
-
Over 1.5 mln profiteers fined in city on 1st Ramadan2 minutes ago
-
AC Sukkur conducts surprise visit to monitor prices2 minutes ago
-
Provision of essential items at low rates top priority of govt: PM12 minutes ago
-
Arora distributes minority cards12 minutes ago
-
Skills Foundation School Kohat celebrates medal-winning students32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to become a strong economy in few years: Rana Sanaullah42 minutes ago
-
IG releases Rs2.45m for medical expenses of cops52 minutes ago
-
Martyrdom of three constables remembered52 minutes ago
-
Punjab police taking care of families of martyrs in Ramadan52 minutes ago
-
Over 1900 arrested, 1866 cases registered under Anti-Kite Flying Act52 minutes ago