Kohat administration launches massive cleaning campaign ahead of Ramadan

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Kohat administration on Saturday embarked on a three week cleaning campaign in order to provide a clean environment to the public, following special instructions from Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali.

The campaign aims to eliminate garbage heaps in urban and rural areas, ensuring a healthy and hygienic environment for the citizens.

Under the direct supervision of Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Muhammad Shoaib, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Kohat is undertaking extensive cleaning measures.

The campaign focuses on cleaning natural springs, removing dirt, garbage, plastic bags, and other pollutants to ensure the water sources remain clean.

TMA teams, led by Chief Officer Muhammad Waqas, are working tirelessly day and night to provide a better and cleaner environment for the citizens. The administration's efforts are expected to yield a significant improvement in the overall cleanliness and hygiene of the area, just in time for the holy month of Ramadan.

