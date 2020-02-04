UrduPoint.com
Kohat Administration Launches Operation Against Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 02:58 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration on Tuesday launched a crackdown against hoarding and profiteers and imposed heavy fines on over 20 shops in the city.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Murad Ahmed Khan Hotti paid visit to main bazaar, charsi bazaar, murghi bazaar, Bannu bazaar and Mian Khel bazaar and checked prices and quality of essential commodities of daily life.

During inspection, as many as over 20 shopkeepers were fined for violating relevant laws.

He also ordered to remove encroachments which had created inconvenience for shoppers and traffic.

He also took round to Patwar Khana and checked record. He issued directives for facilitating masses.

