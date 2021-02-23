UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kohat Administration Plans Expo For Ideas On Development

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 01:20 PM

Kohat administration plans expo for ideas on development

The district administration of Kohat will hold an expo to provide a platform to the youth especially students, exhibiting their ideas and solutions for sustainable development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration of Kohat will hold an expo to provide a platform to the youth especially students, exhibiting their ideas and solutions for sustainable development.

The event was being held in collaboration with KUST University, UET Campus and Technical College Kohat to provide an opportunity to students for getting firsthand experience in practical field by presenting ideas for resolving problems being faced by society.

The orientation session for the institutions, students and citizens of Kohat for the initiative was being held at KUST on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed said that the initiative was a brainchild of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman, saying this was the first unique forum wherein youth, students and other citizens of the district may share idea, research, business proposal or any suggestion for practical solutions to the problems.

He said that the selected project would be funded by the district administration and would provide resources and other facilities. He said expo would help inculcate creative thinking and abilities in young people.

Related Topics

Business Young Kohat University Of Engineering And Technology May Event Share

Recent Stories

Russia Records 11,823 COVID-19 Cases, 417 Deaths i ..

4 minutes ago

UNICEF condemns killing of four women in North Waz ..

4 minutes ago

Top Afghan Peace Official Urges Stakeholders to Pu ..

4 minutes ago

Afghanistan begins Covid vaccine campaign amid sur ..

9 minutes ago

400 kg substandard meat seized in sargodha

9 minutes ago

Offer of re-polling in 20 polling stations manifes ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.