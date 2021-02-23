Kohat administration plans expo for ideas on development

The district administration of Kohat will hold an expo to provide a platform to the youth especially students, exhibiting their ideas and solutions for sustainable development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration of Kohat will hold an expo to provide a platform to the youth especially students, exhibiting their ideas and solutions for sustainable development.

The event was being held in collaboration with KUST University, UET Campus and Technical College Kohat to provide an opportunity to students for getting firsthand experience in practical field by presenting ideas for resolving problems being faced by society.

The orientation session for the institutions, students and citizens of Kohat for the initiative was being held at KUST on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed said that the initiative was a brainchild of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman, saying this was the first unique forum wherein youth, students and other citizens of the district may share idea, research, business proposal or any suggestion for practical solutions to the problems.

He said that the selected project would be funded by the district administration and would provide resources and other facilities. He said expo would help inculcate creative thinking and abilities in young people.