Kohat administration reviews situation after petrol shortage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Industries and Consumers Protection officer Syed Mohsin Ahmed along with an inspection team on Thursday visited Darra Adam Khel to review supply of daily use commodities and availability of petrol at pumps.

The inspection team also inspected implementation of SOPs by shopkeepers and transporters.

They directed people to strictly follow these precautionary measures such as wearing face mask and observing social distancing to stop spread of the deadly virus.