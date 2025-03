Kohat Administration takes action against artificial inflation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Kohat administration on Sunday conducted a surprise visit to main markets, including butcher shops in order to curb artificial inflation and ensure the availability of essential items at fixed prices.

The operation, carried out under the supervision of District food Controller Gulab Gul Khan, targeted shopkeepers involved in price gouging and hoarding.

Food Inspector Muhammad Waqas, acting on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali and Director Food Musarat Zaman, led the team that inspected markets and registered FIRs against several shopkeepers.

Heavy fines were also imposed on those found guilty of violating price lists.

The administration has issued strict instructions to shopkeepers, warning them to sell goods at fixed prices or face stricter action. The campaign is set to intensify in the public interest, ensuring citizens can purchase essential items at government-approved prices.

