Kohat Administration Takes Action Against Sellers Of Substandard Sanitizers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:01 PM

Kohat administration takes action against sellers of substandard sanitizers

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Murad Hoti on Tuesday paid visit to various places and checked quality, supply and price of safety equipment being used to avoid the coronavirus.

Accompanied by drug inspector, district health officer and assistant director consumer, the additional assistant commissioner visited Tirra Bazaar, Bypass Road and KDA, and checked quality, supply and prices of hand sanitizers.

During inspection, a supplier of substandard sanitizer was arrested and 500 bottles of substandard sanitizer were recovered from his possession.

An FIR was arrested against the accused.

The team also sealed a shop for selling substandard sanitizers after seizing its 1,500 bottles.

It warned that strict action would be taken against unethical business elements that exploited the situation by selling substandard sanitizer.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner-I Tahir Ali personally monitored disbursement of emergency amount under the Ehsaas Programme at various places. On the occasion, he also urged the people to observe social distancing to curb coronavirus pandemic.

