Kohat administration takes measures for protection of consumers' rights

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration was taking effective measures to ensure quality commodities to residents at affordable prices.As part of such efforts, Assistant Director Industries and Consumers Protection visited petrol pumps and checked prices and gauge for provision of petroleum products to people.

He also inspected the furniture market at Chakar Kot area and directed owners of show rooms to put price tag on all their products besides displaying price catalog at prominent places.

He said action would be taken against those who violate relevant laws regarding consumer protection.