Kohat administration warn shopkeepers against overcharging

Additional Assistant Commissioner Murad Hoti on Tuesday paid visit to bazaar and checked prices of various food items at shops

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Murad Hoti on Tuesday paid visit to bazaar and checked prices of various food items at shops.

During the visit, the AAC took round of fruit and vegetable shops, bakeries, general stores, hotels and tandoors.

He checked quality and prices of daily use commodities and said that all out efforts would be made to extend relief to masses.

He urged shopkeepers to display price list at prominent places and sell their items in line with officially notified rates.

He said no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and strict action would be taken against violators.

He also directed shopkeepers to observe SOPs and adopt all precautionary measures such as wearing mask and maintain social distancing to stop spread of COVID-19.