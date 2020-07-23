UrduPoint.com
Kohat Agriculture Department Staff Get Commendation Certificates

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Kohat agriculture department staff get commendation certificates

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The district agriculture department held a ceremony to award commendation certificates to its employees and those of line departments in view of their best performance especially in averting locust attack.

The ceremony which was held in office of district director agriculture and attended among others by Director Arid Research Station Kohat Niaz Muhammad, Senior Research Officer Zahid Saleem, Director Soil and Water Conservation Kohat Tayyab Khan Khatak, District Officer On Farm Water Mangment Farmanullah, Assistant Director Fisheries Wali Jan, Deputy Director Agriculture Sakhi Marjan Khatak, District Director Livestock Shahsawar.

Speaking on the occasion, District Director Agriculture Zahirullah Khan Khatak said that staff of the agriculture department and its line departments played pivotal role in preventing the agriculture land from infection of locust by timely action.

He said that locust threat was looming large amid month of Ramzan, but staff of the agriculture and those of other relevant departments continued the operation day in day out despite all odds, succeeded to avert the attack.

As a result of such measures, the senior agriculture officer Kohat now stood completely protected against locust.

Director Arid Research Station Kohat Niaz Muhammad said that all officers and employees of the department should continue their service with high dedication and spirit for the development of agriculture sector. Officials of the relevant departments also spoke on the occasion and assured their full support in tackling emergencies.

Later, commendation certificates were given away to employees.

