Kohat Aman Football League Starts
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports Department, under Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's "Awami Agenda" Program has formally launched first Deputy Commissioner Kohat Aman Football League on Tuesday in Tribal Sub Division (TSD) Darra Adam Khel (DAK) District Kohat.
The inaugural ceremony of the League was held at the ground of Government Degree College Dara Adam Khel and attended by Commanding Officer 136 Wing, Alamgir Khan as a Chief Guest.
The opening match of the league was played between Zarghun Khel and Jawaki and won by the later through a penalty shootout after a fierce competition.
Meanwhile, a gymnastics Show was also held in which the athletes showed their wonderful skills which was greatly appreciated by the audience.
The local people have warmly welcomed the holding of the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Aman Football League saying that this it would promote healthy activities and provide players a platform to showcase their skills.
