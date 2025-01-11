Kohat authorities crack down on smuggling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram on Saturday instructed Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hamid Iqbal to visit Joint Check Post Khushalgarh in order to strengthen security and prevent smuggling.

Accompanied by Pakistan Army officers, the team reviewed ongoing development work and met with staff from the Food, Customs and Minerals Departments.

During the visit, Additional DC General Hamid Iqbal encouraged the staff and issued directives to closely monitor the movement of goods, food and other items, as well as unregistered vehicles.

