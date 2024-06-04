Kohat Authorities Seal Pharmacies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) On Tuesday, Kohat authorities conducted a comprehensive inspection of pharmacies and medical stores, resulting in the sealing of several establishments.
According to details, on special instructions from Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, Drug Inspector Irfanullah Wazir, along with concerned officials, conducted inspections of private pharmacies in KDA Kohat and other medical stores in the city. The inspections targeted the illegal sale of narcotic drugs and the trade of unapproved drugs.
During the operation, medical stores involved in the illegal sale of narcotics to drug addicts were sealed.
Drug samples were collected using Form 05 for laboratory testing and analysis. Further legal actions will be taken based on the laboratory reports.
The initiative reflects the authorities' commitment to combating illegal drug activities and ensuring the safety and health of the community.
APP/azq/378
