Kohat Authorities Take Action Against Transporter For Over Charging Fares

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 07:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Kohat authorities have launched a crackdown on vehicles charging excessive fares during Eid-ul-Fitr. The drive, initiated on the instructions of Secretary Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Younis Mehsud, Superintendent Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Shaukat Zaman, accompanied by Traffic Incharge Noor Muhammad, on Sunday conducted surprise checks at various bus stands in Kohat.

The operation resulted in fine of dozens of vehicles for overcharging passengers, with the excess amounts promptly refunded.

The authorities also reviewed the availability of vehicles at bus stands to prevent any inconvenience to citizens during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

The Superintendent RTA issued stern instructions to base owners and managers, directing them to ensure that all vehicles operate with the prescribed number and adhere to the government-mandated fares during Eid-ul-Fitr. On this occasion, he also warned that strict legal action would be taken against drivers and bus stand administrations found violating the fare regulations.

