Kohat Bids Farewell To ADC Reena Suhrawardy

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 10:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A farewell programme in the honor of outgoing Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Reena Suhrawardy was held here on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, the outgoing ADC Suhrawardy in her speech expressed gratitude for the love and affection she received from the people.

She reflected on her tenure, highlighting initiatives like open courts for women that resolved numerous issues on the spot.

Reena also praised Kohat's peaceful residents and expressed gratitude to district officials and social activist Isar Ali Bangash.

The event concluded with Bangash presenting Suhrawardy with a symbolic sword. People from different walks of life attended the ceremony.

APP/azq/378

