Kohat Board announces intermediate results

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Kohat here Saturday announced intermediate results of the year 2025.

Secretary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Khalid Khan, Commissioner Kohat Division Mutasim Billah Shah, Chairman Ayub Imtiaz, Controller Malik Maqsoor Anwar, parents, teachers and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

AS many as 63,508 students appeared in the 11th and 12th class examinations out of which 27,707 students cleared the exam with success rate 43.

63%.

First position was grabbed by Ahmed Ali of Cadet College Kohat who secured 1159 marks followed by Ahmed Habib of Chokara Science College Karak and Muhammad Areeb of Cadet College Kohat with 1134 marks while third position was grabbed by Maida Ijaz of Iqra Public school and College Kohat with 1127 marks.

The students of Cadet College Kohat have shown excellent performance in intermediate examination. The position holders were awarded cash prizes and certificates for their efforts and achievements.

