Open Menu

Kohat Board Announces Intermediate Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Kohat Board announces intermediate results

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Kohat here Saturday announced intermediate results of the year 2025.

Secretary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Khalid Khan, Commissioner Kohat Division Mutasim Billah Shah, Chairman Ayub Imtiaz, Controller Malik Maqsoor Anwar, parents, teachers and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

AS many as 63,508 students appeared in the 11th and 12th class examinations out of which 27,707 students cleared the exam with success rate 43.

63%.

First position was grabbed by Ahmed Ali of Cadet College Kohat who secured 1159 marks followed by Ahmed Habib of Chokara Science College Karak and Muhammad Areeb of Cadet College Kohat with 1134 marks while third position was grabbed by Maida Ijaz of Iqra Public school and College Kohat with 1127 marks.

The students of Cadet College Kohat have shown excellent performance in intermediate examination. The position holders were awarded cash prizes and certificates for their efforts and achievements.

APP/ar/mds/

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

18 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

18 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

18 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

18 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

18 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

18 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

18 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

18 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

18 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan