Kohat Bodybuilder Waseem Shah wins 'Mr. Pakistan 2025' title

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) In a remarkable achievement, Akhunzada Waseem Shah, a talented bodybuilder from Kohat on Sunday emerged victorious in the prestigious "Mr. Pakistan 2025" competition, held at the national level.

Shah's outstanding performance left a lasting impression on the judges and audience, earning him the top spot amidst fierce competition from hundreds of expert bodybuilders across Pakistan.

Shah's remarkable win has sent waves of joy throughout Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Pakistan, with local citizens, sports experts, and fans paying tribute to his hard work, dedication, and extraordinary performance. His success is a testament to his strong determination, consistency, and immense sacrifices.

In a heartfelt gesture, Shah dedicated his victory to the people of Kohat, his coach, and all those who supported him throughout his journey.

