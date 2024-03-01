Kohat Cantt Police arrest accused for fraud, breach of trust

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Kohat Cantt Police on Friday detained a suspect on suspicion of fraud and breach of trust.

SHO Cantt Jaber Khan along with the police party, detained the alleged offender in the operation.

Bosibanda resident Muhammad Yasin, the claimed accused, had hired and sold the merchandise from the closing warehouse on OTS Road.

Habibullah, the owner of the warehouse, filed a complaint, leading to legal proceedings against the accused. All of the fraudulently sold shuttering equipment was retrieved by the police, who then gave it back to the owner.

The accused has been charged with breach of trust at the Cantt police station.