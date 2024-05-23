Kohat Cantt Police Arrest Murder Suspect Within Two Hours
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 08:41 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Kohat Cantt Police swiftly apprehended the suspect involved in a murder within a a span of two hours here Thursday.
As per details, led by SHO Cantt Asif Hayat, the police force conducted a raid operation, resulting in the detention of Raz Muhammad, a resident of Muhammad Zai.
The alleged assailant, motivated by prior animosity, fatally shot local resident Darwish in Muhammad Zai.
The apprehended suspect has been transferred to Cantt police station and handed over to the investigation team.
A murder case has been registered against the detained individual at the Cantt police station.
