Kohat celebrates "Maarka-e-Haq" and "Hafta-e-Jashan-e-Azadi" with enthusiasm

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The district level event of provincial competitions was held on Saturday in a grand manner at Government High school Sheikhan, under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr. Rahimullah.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from tehsil level winner students of all four tehsils of Kohat, who competed in various events such as Speech, Pakistan Quiz, Milli Nagma, and Tableau.

Assistant Commissioner-II Mr. Abrar Khattak attended the event as the special guest and appreciated the excellent performance of the students.

He paid tribute to the education Department and Government High School Sheikhan for the outstanding arrangements. The students' performances were impressive, showcasing their talents and skills in various fields.

According to the details, the winning students of Kohat district will now represent Kohat in the division level competitions to be held at Government High School No. 3 on August 12.

