Kohat Celebrates "Maarka-e-Haq" And "Hafta-e-Jashan-e-Azadi" With Enthusiasm
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 05:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The district level event of provincial competitions was held on Saturday in a grand manner at Government High school Sheikhan, under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr. Rahimullah.
The event saw enthusiastic participation from tehsil level winner students of all four tehsils of Kohat, who competed in various events such as Speech, Pakistan Quiz, Milli Nagma, and Tableau.
Assistant Commissioner-II Mr. Abrar Khattak attended the event as the special guest and appreciated the excellent performance of the students.
He paid tribute to the education Department and Government High School Sheikhan for the outstanding arrangements. The students' performances were impressive, showcasing their talents and skills in various fields.
According to the details, the winning students of Kohat district will now represent Kohat in the division level competitions to be held at Government High School No. 3 on August 12.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip
Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..
World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots
Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..
Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement
Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July
Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district
Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump
Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces
Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IUB VC condemns atrocities against IIOJK people3 minutes ago
-
NAB recovers Rs 547bn in 6 months3 minutes ago
-
Kazakhstan’s president to visit Pakistan in November: Kistafin3 minutes ago
-
Faisal Bashir Memon appointed as DIG Shaheed Benazirabad range3 minutes ago
-
Kohat celebrates "Maarka-e-Haq" and "Hafta-e-Jashan-e-Azadi" with enthusiasm3 minutes ago
-
Man plucking dates suffer electric shock3 minutes ago
-
Two drug-peddlers arrested13 minutes ago
-
Around 131,817 foreign jobs available with BEOE23 minutes ago
-
DC review arrangements for celebrating Marka-e-Haq, Independence day23 minutes ago
-
Huge quantity of expired products recovered, destroyed from grocery stores23 minutes ago
-
Sindh Health Minister encourages public participation in 'Mental Health Drive', promotes Tele-Tabeeb ..23 minutes ago
-
District Sports Department organizes sports competitions as part of Independence Day celebrations33 minutes ago