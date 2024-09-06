Kohat Celebrates Pakistan Defense Day With Patriotic Ceremony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A grand ceremony was held in Kohat on Friday, to commemorate Pakistan Defense Day with Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram leading the celebrations.
According to the DC Office, the event attended by a large crowd including officials from the District Administration, education Department, Rescue 1122, and other departments as well as teachers and students showcased the patriotic spirit of the community.
Children from various schools performed a variety of acts including Quran recitation, songs, speeches and sketches to honor the sacrifices of Pakistan's heroes.
In his address, Deputy Commissioner Akram emphasized the significance of September 6 as a day of national unity and the unwavering resolve of Pakistan's people and armed forces to defend the country.
He highlighted the sacrifices made by martyrs for the nation's security and urged everyone to contribute to the country's progress and development. The ceremony concluded with a walk and special prayers for the peace and security of Pakistan.
