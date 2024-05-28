Open Menu

Kohat Celebrates Takbeer Day With Pledge For National Prosperity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Kohat celebrates Takbeer Day with pledge for national prosperity

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The District Administration of Kohat organized a Takbeer Day program at the District Council Hall K-DA Kohat here on Tuesday.

According to details, the ceremony saw a large turnout of officials from the district administration, Kohat Police, other government departments, and the general public.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir addressed the gathering, emphasizing the significance of Takbeer Day.

He urged everyone to pledge to use their abilities to make Pakistan a cradle of peace and prosperity.

He highlighted the value of freedom and affirmed that no sacrifice would be spared in protecting the motherland and ensuring its security.

DC Wazir further acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan's armed forces, police, and law enforcement agencies.

He stressed the responsibility of citizens as custodians of their country and reiterated the commitment to work tirelessly for Pakistan's development.

The event concluded with a walk in honor of Takbeer Day, during which all participants took part.

Special prayers were also offered for peace and security in Pakistan.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Kohat Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

2 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

2 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

3 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

3 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

3 hours ago
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

4 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

8 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

20 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan