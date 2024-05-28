Kohat Celebrates Takbeer Day With Pledge For National Prosperity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The District Administration of Kohat organized a Takbeer Day program at the District Council Hall K-DA Kohat here on Tuesday.
According to details, the ceremony saw a large turnout of officials from the district administration, Kohat Police, other government departments, and the general public.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir addressed the gathering, emphasizing the significance of Takbeer Day.
He urged everyone to pledge to use their abilities to make Pakistan a cradle of peace and prosperity.
He highlighted the value of freedom and affirmed that no sacrifice would be spared in protecting the motherland and ensuring its security.
DC Wazir further acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan's armed forces, police, and law enforcement agencies.
He stressed the responsibility of citizens as custodians of their country and reiterated the commitment to work tirelessly for Pakistan's development.
The event concluded with a walk in honor of Takbeer Day, during which all participants took part.
Special prayers were also offered for peace and security in Pakistan.
APP/azq/378
