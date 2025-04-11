Kohat Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Hosts Key Meeting With Business Leaders
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently hosted a meeting with Azmat Jamil Bangash, Chairman of the Sarafa Association Kohat, to discuss pressing issues affecting the local economy and business community.
According to Sarafa Association, the meeting attended by prominent figures including Chamber President Rashid Paracha and renowned social activist Isar Ali Bangash, focused on regional trade and economic challenges.
The meeting deliberated on the country's economic issues and their impact on regional trade and the business community.
Azmat Jamil praised the Kohat Chamber of Commerce for its excellent performance and positive role in promoting trade in the region.
President Rashid Paracha assured that the Chamber will continue to work with the business community to create new opportunities for development.
The Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a prominent organization dedicated to serving the business community and promoting trade in the region. With a vision to be the best Chamber in SAARC countries, it focuses on growth, exports and tax revenue contributions.
