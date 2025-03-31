Kohat City Undergoes Transformation Under Abdul Hadi Chitrali's Leadership
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2025 | 10:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Kohat city was witnessing a remarkable turnaround, with visible signs of development and improvement, thanks to the visionary leadership of Abdul Hadi Chitrali, Director of Urban Area Development Authority, the local correspondent of APP reported this on Monday.
Under Chitrali's guidance, the TMA Kohat staff was demonstrating exceptional dedication and integrity, driving a systematic cleaning campaign along major highways and rapidly completing streetlight installation and repair work.
These initiatives underscore a significant positive shift in the city's landscape.
Chitrali's able leadership has galvanized the staff to strive for excellence, with the director himself working tirelessly to ensure Kohat's transformation. His efforts have earned Kohat the nickname "city of lights," a welcome change for its citizens.
APP/azq/378
