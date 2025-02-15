Kohat Commissioner Inagurates Spring Plantation Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 08:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Moatism Billah Shah on Saturday inagurated the spring plantation campaign.
He planted a sapling of chirpine at his office. Deputy Commissioners Kohat, Orakzai and Divisional Forest Officer Orkazai Division Jan e Alam Khan were also present.
In his short address, the Commissioner said that whopping plantations were imperative to combate desertification and climate change.
He said that preservation of canopy trees in cities were important to win fight against environmental challenges.
He said great responsibilities rest on media and local government representatives to mobilize masses and farmers to achieve target set for the afforestration campaign.
DFO Jan e Alam Khan informed about arrangments of plants for spring afforestration campaign, saying sufficient in Forest Department's nurseries were available.
He said that farmers, students, officials of government departments and students were being involved to achieve the set target.
Recent Stories
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PJA concludes six-day training course for district judiciary16 seconds ago
-
CPO orders early arrest of proclaimed offenders18 seconds ago
-
Kohat Commissioner inagurates spring plantation campaign20 seconds ago
-
PN, RSNF reaffirm operational readiness by fire power display during NAB-XV in North Arabian Sea10 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt transfers bodies of martyred coal miner to their native areas: Shahid Rind10 minutes ago
-
KP CM hosts consultative session for unity against terrorism10 minutes ago
-
DHA achieves 100% success in LQAS survey in anti polio campaign20 minutes ago
-
FBR assigned to collect advance income tax under revised rates: Chief Commissioner20 minutes ago
-
Band salt, gutka seized20 minutes ago
-
HEC's workshop to develop learning skills among students concludes20 minutes ago
-
SDMP to give Lahore a new look: LDA official20 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Women Gala kicked off amid showcasing women empowerment, entrepreneurship30 minutes ago