Kohat Commissioner inagurates spring plantation campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Moatism Billah Shah on Saturday inagurated the spring plantation campaign.

He planted a sapling of chirpine at his office. Deputy Commissioners Kohat, Orakzai and Divisional Forest Officer Orkazai Division Jan e Alam Khan were also present.

In his short address, the Commissioner said that whopping plantations were imperative to combate desertification and climate change.

He said that preservation of canopy trees in cities were important to win fight against environmental challenges.

He said great responsibilities rest on media and local government representatives to mobilize masses and farmers to achieve target set for the afforestration campaign.

DFO Jan e Alam Khan informed about arrangments of plants for spring afforestration campaign, saying sufficient in Forest Department's nurseries were available.

He said that farmers, students, officials of government departments and students were being involved to achieve the set target.