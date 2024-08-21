Open Menu

Kohat Commissioner Reviews CM's Program 'Awami Agenda'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Kohat Commissioner reviews CM's Program 'Awami Agenda'

Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Wednesday reviewed the implementation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's Program "Awami Agenda" during his visit to Karak district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Wednesday reviewed the implementation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's Program "Awami Agenda" during his visit to Karak district.

During his visit, he also reviewed the 6-day cleanliness campaign started in the entire Kohat Division.

The commissioner besides inspecting the cleanliness and public services in the hospitals and government offices of Karak, also participated in the monsoon tree plantation drive, planted saplings, and also distributed saplings among the line departments.

Later, he visited the district secretariat reviewed the cleanliness of the buildings, and gave instructions to further improve the hygiene conditions.

Likewise, Commissioner Kohat along with Deputy Commissioner Karak Shakeel Ahmed Jan also visited Type C Hospital Takht-e-Nasrati and checked the attendance of the staff on duty in the hospital, and inspected emergency and other wards.

He met patients and inquired about the medical facilities and services provided in the hospital.

He also inspected the medical equipment and facilities in the hospital and discussed matters to further improve the overall condition of the hospital with the Deputy Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Motasim Billah also held a special meeting with the elders of Karak district. They welcomed Commissioner Kohat by wearing a traditional turban and gave him a detailed briefing on regional issues. The commissioner assured concrete steps for mitigating their problems and issues.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Kohat Karak Shakeel Government

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

4 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

4 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

5 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

5 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

5 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

5 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

5 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

5 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

5 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

5 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan