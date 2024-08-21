(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Wednesday reviewed the implementation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's Program "Awami Agenda" during his visit to Karak district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Wednesday reviewed the implementation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's Program "Awami Agenda" during his visit to Karak district.

During his visit, he also reviewed the 6-day cleanliness campaign started in the entire Kohat Division.

The commissioner besides inspecting the cleanliness and public services in the hospitals and government offices of Karak, also participated in the monsoon tree plantation drive, planted saplings, and also distributed saplings among the line departments.

Later, he visited the district secretariat reviewed the cleanliness of the buildings, and gave instructions to further improve the hygiene conditions.

Likewise, Commissioner Kohat along with Deputy Commissioner Karak Shakeel Ahmed Jan also visited Type C Hospital Takht-e-Nasrati and checked the attendance of the staff on duty in the hospital, and inspected emergency and other wards.

He met patients and inquired about the medical facilities and services provided in the hospital.

He also inspected the medical equipment and facilities in the hospital and discussed matters to further improve the overall condition of the hospital with the Deputy Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Motasim Billah also held a special meeting with the elders of Karak district. They welcomed Commissioner Kohat by wearing a traditional turban and gave him a detailed briefing on regional issues. The commissioner assured concrete steps for mitigating their problems and issues.