Kohat commissioner visits cattle markets

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) ::Commissioner Kohat Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah along with Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt (Retd) Abdul Rehman and Assistant Commissioner Furqan Ashraf Thursday visited cattle markets in Kohat and inspected COVID-19 SOPs.

He also met with the owners of the cattle markets and people present on the occasion and directed them to follow SOPs by using face masks, keeping social distance besides using sanitizers at the entry and exit points.

Commissioner Kohat also directed the TMA staff to do regular spray on the vehicles and sacrificial animals so that to ensure safety to the public from coronavirus infection. He also directed the staff to ensure clean drinking waters tanks on various points.