Open Menu

Kohat Cracks Down On Illegal Mining

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Kohat cracks down on illegal mining

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali on Sunday vowed to take stringent action against those involved in illegal mining in Khushalgarh, stressing that the district administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards this menace.

As part of this crackdown, 13 major actions have been taken so far, resulting in the seizure of heavy machinery and legal proceedings against those involved. A staggering 476 cases have been registered against individuals engaging in illegal mining, with many already behind bars.

In the latest development, four more individuals were arrested and sent to jail during an operation led by the Assistant Commissioner.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that indiscriminate action will continue against lawbreakers, and no one will be permitted to engage in illegal mining. He also highlighted that the district administration has successfully cleared Khushalgarh of illegal mining activities three times.

The Deputy Commissioner also assured landowners that their rights will be protected, and all legal agreements will be made with their interests in mind. He categorically stated that no landowner will be subjected to injustice, and they will receive all legitimate rights.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day O ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day Official Visit to United Arab E ..

23 minutes ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences on the Passing Away of His Hig ..

23 minutes ago
 From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its u ..

From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience

1 hour ago
 Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising ..

Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global ..

1 hour ago
 Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks of ..

Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with ..

Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with dynamic agenda

2 hours ago
Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to d ..

Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry

2 hours ago
 Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli for ..

Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli forces in Tulkarm

2 hours ago
 UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic a ..

UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic and Social Council to Bahrain

2 hours ago
 ZHO launches initiative to localise special educat ..

ZHO launches initiative to localise special education teaching

2 hours ago
 TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its H ..

TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its Hub Scientific Research Award

2 hours ago
 Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to mee ..

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan