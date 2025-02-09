Kohat Cracks Down On Illegal Mining
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 10:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali on Sunday vowed to take stringent action against those involved in illegal mining in Khushalgarh, stressing that the district administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards this menace.
As part of this crackdown, 13 major actions have been taken so far, resulting in the seizure of heavy machinery and legal proceedings against those involved. A staggering 476 cases have been registered against individuals engaging in illegal mining, with many already behind bars.
In the latest development, four more individuals were arrested and sent to jail during an operation led by the Assistant Commissioner.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that indiscriminate action will continue against lawbreakers, and no one will be permitted to engage in illegal mining. He also highlighted that the district administration has successfully cleared Khushalgarh of illegal mining activities three times.
The Deputy Commissioner also assured landowners that their rights will be protected, and all legal agreements will be made with their interests in mind. He categorically stated that no landowner will be subjected to injustice, and they will receive all legitimate rights.
