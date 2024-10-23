Kohat Cracks Down On Illegal Petroleum Sales
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 11:00 PM
Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr Abdul Akram on Wednesday took a bold step towards regulating petroleum sales in the district, chairing a meeting to enforce a ban on illegal products. Representatives from the Petroleum Association, Kohat Police, Customs Department, Industries Department, and other relevant authorities attended the meeting
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr Abdul Akram on Wednesday took a bold step towards regulating petroleum sales in the district, chairing a meeting to enforce a ban on illegal products. Representatives from the Petroleum Association, Kohat Police, Customs Department, Industries Department, and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.
On this occasion, DC Akram ordered legal action against illegal diesel and petrol sellers across the district, petrol pump owners were also instructed to sell petrol and diesel at rates set by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).
During the meeting, The Petroleum Association assured full cooperation with the district administration and praised Deputy Commissioner Akram's public services.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters
Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series
'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's ancient Tyre
Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice system: Rana Sana
Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed from ..
Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists a ..
PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy
CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye
RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session
Pak-Uzbek entrepreneurs ink MoU to boost trade
Bangladesh outlaws student wing of ousted premier's party
US existing home sales slip in September to near 14-year low
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice system: Rana Sana5 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists at FDE institutions: ..12 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy12 minutes ago
-
CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye12 minutes ago
-
RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session12 minutes ago
-
Rubaba Buledi emphasizes for comprehensive planning about welfare of minority women19 minutes ago
-
Int’l symposium on ‘World Food Day 2024’ held19 minutes ago
-
134 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Wednesday42 minutes ago
-
16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered3 hours ago
-
CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of LBs by 100pc3 hours ago
-
Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation between federal, provincial govts to support regist ..3 hours ago
-
IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI focal person case3 hours ago