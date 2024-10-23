Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr Abdul Akram on Wednesday took a bold step towards regulating petroleum sales in the district, chairing a meeting to enforce a ban on illegal products. Representatives from the Petroleum Association, Kohat Police, Customs Department, Industries Department, and other relevant authorities attended the meeting

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr Abdul Akram on Wednesday took a bold step towards regulating petroleum sales in the district, chairing a meeting to enforce a ban on illegal products. Representatives from the Petroleum Association, Kohat Police, Customs Department, Industries Department, and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.

On this occasion, DC Akram ordered legal action against illegal diesel and petrol sellers across the district, petrol pump owners were also instructed to sell petrol and diesel at rates set by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

During the meeting, The Petroleum Association assured full cooperation with the district administration and praised Deputy Commissioner Akram's public services.

