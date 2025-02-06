Kohat DC Chairs Review Meeting To Boost Polio Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 10:43 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram on Thursday, to assess the progress of the ongoing polio campaign.
Attended by district officials and health department officers, the meeting aimed to strategize for the campaign's success.
During the meeting, DC Akram urged locals to vaccinate their children and cooperate with polio teams to eradicate the virus.
APP/azq/378
