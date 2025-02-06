Open Menu

Kohat DC Chairs Review Meeting To Boost Polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 10:43 PM

Kohat DC chairs review meeting to boost polio campaign

A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram on Thursday, to assess the progress of the ongoing polio campaign

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram on Thursday, to assess the progress of the ongoing polio campaign.

Attended by district officials and health department officers, the meeting aimed to strategize for the campaign's success.

During the meeting, DC Akram urged locals to vaccinate their children and cooperate with polio teams to eradicate the virus.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group, CMA CGM Group to develop, operate ..

AD Ports Group, CMA CGM Group to develop, operate New East Mole multipurpose ter ..

16 seconds ago
 UAE, Costa Rica promote trade, investment opportun ..

UAE, Costa Rica promote trade, investment opportunities

15 minutes ago
 UAE SWAT Challenge sets Guinness World Record for ..

UAE SWAT Challenge sets Guinness World Record for largest international particip ..

15 minutes ago
 ADX consolidates position among top 20 global bour ..

ADX consolidates position among top 20 global bourses in 2024

15 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas police crack down on snatching gang, ar ..

Mirpurkhas police crack down on snatching gang, arrest three suspects

10 minutes ago
 Speakers at Washington seminar urge world communit ..

Speakers at Washington seminar urge world community to resolve Kashmir dispute t ..

10 minutes ago
Gill helps India down England in ODI opener

Gill helps India down England in ODI opener

10 minutes ago
 Integrated plan for promotion of tourism in pictur ..

Integrated plan for promotion of tourism in picturesque AJK on latest lines afoo ..

13 minutes ago
 First leg of second edition of Emirates Arabian Ho ..

First leg of second edition of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup in Australia ac ..

30 minutes ago
 Illegal constructions demolished during operation

Illegal constructions demolished during operation

18 minutes ago
 DG IAEA to visit Pakistan next week

DG IAEA to visit Pakistan next week

21 minutes ago
 CS Balochistan reviews arrangements for matriculat ..

CS Balochistan reviews arrangements for matriculation exams, orders to take stri ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan