Kohat DC Leads Education Committee Meeting

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A meeting of the District Steering Committee Education Department (Education Monitoring Authority) was held on Thursday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat.

According to official details, the district monitoring officer provided a briefing on the Education Department's performance. Deputy Commissioner Kohat conducted a comprehensive review of the officers' performance within the education department and issued directives concerning the provision of facilities in schools.

The Deputy Commissioner issued instructions to the District Education Officers (DEOs) for both Male and Female sections to enhance the quality of education, ensure the provision of basic essential facilities in schools, and underscored the importance of implementing modern educational methods in line with contemporary requirements.

The meeting saw the participation of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, the District Monitoring Officer Education, and officials from the Education Department.

