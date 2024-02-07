Open Menu

Kohat District Administration Declares Public Holiday On Feb 7th, 8th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Kohat district administration declares public holiday on Feb 7th, 8th

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The district administration Kohat on Wednesday declared a public holiday on February 7 and 8 across the district to facilitate the smooth conduct of local government elections.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Kohat, all private and public offices and institutions will remain closed on February 7 and 8, while the offices and staff of departments and institutions that are performing duties in elections will be exempted from this order.

The notification further stated that all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, will also remain closed on these two days.

The district administration has also urged the people of Kohat to cooperate with the election machinery and ensure that the elections are held in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

