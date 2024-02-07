Kohat District Administration Declares Public Holiday On Feb 7th, 8th
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The district administration Kohat on Wednesday declared a public holiday on February 7 and 8 across the district to facilitate the smooth conduct of local government elections.
According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Kohat, all private and public offices and institutions will remain closed on February 7 and 8, while the offices and staff of departments and institutions that are performing duties in elections will be exempted from this order.
The notification further stated that all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, will also remain closed on these two days.
The district administration has also urged the people of Kohat to cooperate with the election machinery and ensure that the elections are held in a free, fair, and transparent manner.
Recent Stories
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak-Russia Friendship Group head calls on FM Jilani15 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 arrangements for polls reviewed15 minutes ago
-
1,809 polling stations, 4,477 booths set up in Sialkot16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner imposes ban on double riding of bike in Quetta25 minutes ago
-
Natives move to their inbred towns to become part of election festivity25 minutes ago
-
Capital maintains clean air for two consecutive days after prolonged dry spell25 minutes ago
-
All set for general elections in South Punjab26 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead, another injured26 minutes ago
-
Polling material delivered to concerned officers in Islamabad46 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security being made to ensure polling in peaceful environment: DC56 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris pin great hopes on Pakistan polls: Ex-PM AJK1 hour ago
-
Over 870000 voters to exercise right of franchise in Dir Lower constituencies1 hour ago