Open Menu

Kohat District Administration Promotes Digital Wallet Accounts & Electronic Payments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Kohat District Administration promotes digital wallet accounts & electronic payments

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) A crucial meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning in Kohat, focusing on the adoption of digital wallet accounts and electronic payments.

The meeting was attended by officers from the district administration, secretaries of RTA and TMAs, representatives of mobile microfinance banks, trade union officials, and other stakeholders.

The objective was to discuss the implementation of a cashless system, as directed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud.

On this occasion, participants were briefed on the benefits of digital wallet accounts, electronic payments, and modern financial facilities.

The briefing highlighted that a cashless system is an essential need of the modern era, providing convenience, safety, and transparency in financial transactions.

It was also emphasized that economies worldwide are rapidly moving towards digital transactions, and citizens must adopt modern technology to make their financial affairs easy and secure.

During the meeting, the ADC Finance and Planning issued necessary orders to relevant institutions, the banking sector, and trade organizations to launch public awareness campaigns highlighting the benefits of digital transactions and a cashless economy.

The meeting concluded with a clear directive to complete all technical and practical steps for implementing digital wallet accounts and electronic payments in Kohat.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

CBUAE gold reserves rise 26% in Jan.-May 2025

CBUAE gold reserves rise 26% in Jan.-May 2025

17 minutes ago
 Heavy rain lashes Karachi again, Urban flooding, p ..

Heavy rain lashes Karachi again, Urban flooding, power outages paralyze City

20 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline per tola for second straight d ..

Gold prices decline per tola for second straight day in Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed ..

Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed doubles debut

35 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during ..

Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during KP floods 

41 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education M ..

Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education Minister discuss opening of Ale ..

47 minutes ago
PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 po ..

PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points

51 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of ext ..

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair

60 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews ..

Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic ..

1 hour ago
 Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding af ..

Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour

1 hour ago
 At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accid ..

At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident 

1 hour ago
 Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in ..

Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan