Kohat District Administration promotes digital wallet accounts & electronic payments

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) A crucial meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning in Kohat, focusing on the adoption of digital wallet accounts and electronic payments.

The meeting was attended by officers from the district administration, secretaries of RTA and TMAs, representatives of mobile microfinance banks, trade union officials, and other stakeholders.

The objective was to discuss the implementation of a cashless system, as directed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud.

On this occasion, participants were briefed on the benefits of digital wallet accounts, electronic payments, and modern financial facilities.

The briefing highlighted that a cashless system is an essential need of the modern era, providing convenience, safety, and transparency in financial transactions.

It was also emphasized that economies worldwide are rapidly moving towards digital transactions, and citizens must adopt modern technology to make their financial affairs easy and secure.

During the meeting, the ADC Finance and Planning issued necessary orders to relevant institutions, the banking sector, and trade organizations to launch public awareness campaigns highlighting the benefits of digital transactions and a cashless economy.

The meeting concluded with a clear directive to complete all technical and practical steps for implementing digital wallet accounts and electronic payments in Kohat.

