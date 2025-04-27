Kohat District Administration To Host Female Youth Open Court
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 11:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A special “Female Youth Open Court” is being organized by the Kohat district administration for immediate and effective resolution of the problems of young women. This open court will be held on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 12 noon at TMA Hall, TMA Office Kohat. The Deputy Commissioner of Kohat and the heads of all district departments will be present at this important program, where they will directly listen to the problems of young women and issue instructions for their resolution on the spot.
The district administration of Kohat has appealed to the young women to participate fully and said that this is a golden opportunity for them to convey their problems, suggestions, and needs directly to the higher authorities.
According to the district administration, the aim of this open court is to provide a safe and empowered platform to young women so that they can raise their voices without fear and can play an effective role in the development process. It should be remembered that the provincial government has included the holding of open courts among its priorities for the immediate resolution of public issues so that public welfare measures can be made more effective and transparent.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat District imposes 3-month ban on fire-related activities2 minutes ago
-
Kundi reaffirms national unity against Indian aggression2 minutes ago
-
India’s prolonged diplomatic maneuvers stand prelude to water aggression: AJK Prime Minister2 minutes ago
-
Kohat District Administration to host female Youth Open Court2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will respond more strongly than ever to any Indian misadventure: Tariq Fazal32 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Human Rights develops National Action Plan to protect & empower women32 minutes ago
-
DC launches official website, digital system of Press Club Gwadar32 minutes ago
-
AJK President grieves over demise of Sufi Rasib1 hour ago
-
CNN, BBC, Financial Times declare Gilgit-Baltistan among top travel destinations for 20251 hour ago
-
DC to accelerates steps to for revenue recovery targets1 hour ago
-
Embargo: *Not to be published, broadcast or posted before 28 April* Govt committed to protect work ..1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Türkiye to enhance health cooperation1 hour ago