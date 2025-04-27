Open Menu

Kohat District Administration To Host Female Youth Open Court

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 11:10 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A special “Female Youth Open Court” is being organized by the Kohat district administration for immediate and effective resolution of the problems of young women. This open court will be held on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 12 noon at TMA Hall, TMA Office Kohat. The Deputy Commissioner of Kohat and the heads of all district departments will be present at this important program, where they will directly listen to the problems of young women and issue instructions for their resolution on the spot.

The district administration of Kohat has appealed to the young women to participate fully and said that this is a golden opportunity for them to convey their problems, suggestions, and needs directly to the higher authorities.

According to the district administration, the aim of this open court is to provide a safe and empowered platform to young women so that they can raise their voices without fear and can play an effective role in the development process. It should be remembered that the provincial government has included the holding of open courts among its priorities for the immediate resolution of public issues so that public welfare measures can be made more effective and transparent.

