Open Menu

Kohat District Authorities Work To Enroll Out-of-school Children

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Kohat district authorities work to enroll out-of-school children

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Abdul Akram on Sunday chaired a meeting to discuss the return of out-of-school children to education.

According to DC Office, during the meeting, the DC issued instructions to the concerned authorities to prepare a micro-plan to enrol the out-of-school children and bring them back to school.

The objective is to identify the reasons why these children are not in school and implement recommendations to get them registered and attending classes.

The meeting was part of the district's efforts to address the issue of out-of-school children and ensure that all children in the area have access to education.

The meeting was attended by the District Education Officer, District Monitoring Officer for Education and other officials from the education department.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Education Kohat Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

16 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

16 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

16 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

16 hours ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

16 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

16 hours ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

17 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

17 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

17 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan