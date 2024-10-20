Kohat District Authorities Work To Enroll Out-of-school Children
Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Abdul Akram on Sunday chaired a meeting to discuss the return of out-of-school children to education.
According to DC Office, during the meeting, the DC issued instructions to the concerned authorities to prepare a micro-plan to enrol the out-of-school children and bring them back to school.
The objective is to identify the reasons why these children are not in school and implement recommendations to get them registered and attending classes.
The meeting was part of the district's efforts to address the issue of out-of-school children and ensure that all children in the area have access to education.
The meeting was attended by the District Education Officer, District Monitoring Officer for Education and other officials from the education department.
