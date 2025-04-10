Kohat District Development Committee Approves 26 Schemes
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The District Development Committee in Kohat on Thursday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram, with representatives from various departments, including Finance, Public Health, Irrigation, and Local Government.
The committee approved 26 development schemes, aiming to enhance public services and infrastructure in the region.
During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram instructed the concerned authorities to complete development schemes on time and according to standards, to ensure efficient service delivery and to provide maximum facilities to the public.
