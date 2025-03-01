Kohat District Embarks On Innovative Household Vegetable Cultivation Project
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Agriculture Department of Kohat district on Saturday launched an innovative project to encourage household vegetable cultivation, in order to promote self-sufficiency and healthy living.
Under the guidance of Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Moatasim Billah Shah and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, the project aims to provide practical training to students and citizens on modern and effective methods of cultivating vegetables and plants using limited resources.
The project's uniqueness lies in its emphasis on reusing and recycling household items such as empty bottles, ghee and oil cans, and other unused materials to grow plants.
This approach not only promotes environmental sustainability but also enables citizens to grow their own healthy and fresh food, reducing their reliance on the market.
APP/azq/378
