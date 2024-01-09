Kohat District gears up for successful polio campaign

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir chaired a performance review meeting on the first day of the polio campaign on Tuesday.

According to DC Office, amidst the ongoing battle against polio, a crucial meeting was held on the first day of the campaign in Kohat, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr Azmatullah Wazir.

DC urged to take the polio vaccine and join hands with the polio teams to eradicate this crippling virus and protect their children from permanent disability.

The meeting, attended by District Police Officer Farhan Khan and other health officials, highlighted the urgent need for community cooperation and emphasized the goals for a successful campaign.

APP/azq/378