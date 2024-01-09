Open Menu

Kohat District Gears Up For Successful Polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Kohat District gears up for successful polio campaign

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir chaired a performance review meeting on the first day of the polio campaign on Tuesday.

According to DC Office, amidst the ongoing battle against polio, a crucial meeting was held on the first day of the campaign in Kohat, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr Azmatullah Wazir.

DC urged to take the polio vaccine and join hands with the polio teams to eradicate this crippling virus and protect their children from permanent disability.

The meeting, attended by District Police Officer Farhan Khan and other health officials, highlighted the urgent need for community cooperation and emphasized the goals for a successful campaign.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Polio Kohat From

Recent Stories

Franchises hope high for broadcasting rights for ..

Franchises hope high for broadcasting rights for PSL 9

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi formally charged in Toshak ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi formally charged in Toshakhana case

2 hours ago
 No relief in load shedding as electricity shortfal ..

No relief in load shedding as electricity shortfall surpasses 4,000-megawatt mar ..

3 hours ago
 Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investiga ..

Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investigation into Sharif Trust Case

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summ ..

Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summit commencing in Islamabad tom ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

17 hours ago
 Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital r ..

Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

17 hours ago
 Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris ..

Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris to collective punishment like ..

17 hours ago
 Jan welcomes SC decision

Jan welcomes SC decision

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan