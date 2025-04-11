Kohat District Holds Key Meeting On Afghan Refugee Repatriation
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 08:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A crucial meeting was held in Kohat on Friday to discuss arrangements for the remapping and dignified return
of Afghan refugees.
Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram, the meeting brought together key stakeholders, including the District Police Officer, district administration officials, and Afghan refugee elders.
During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Akram emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to ensure timely completion of necessary steps.
The meeting was aimed to promote a dignified return for Afghan refugees, by addressing various aspects of the repatriation process.
