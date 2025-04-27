Open Menu

Kohat District Imposes 3-month Ban On Fire-related Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Kohat District imposes 3-month ban on fire-related activities

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali on Sunday imposed a three-month ban on fire-related activities in all forests of Kohat district under Section 144 CrPC, effective April 24, 2025.

The ban aims to prevent forest fires and protect the natural environment from irreparable damage.

The decision follows a Forest Department report highlighting threats posed by activities such as burning grass, fireworks, and careless use of fire by shepherds and farmers. Violators will face action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

APP/azq/378

